Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $185.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 684,406 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $185,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

