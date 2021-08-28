Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $109.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 110.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after acquiring an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.