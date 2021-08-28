Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.37)-($0.33) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.37). The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.39 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 1,226,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

