Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.39)-($1.31) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

