Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

