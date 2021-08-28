Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE D traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

