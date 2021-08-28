Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

