Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 109.3% in August

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOGZ opened at $2.39 on Friday. Dogness has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

