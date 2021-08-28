Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.40 and last traded at $60.22. Approximately 3,141,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,491,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000.

