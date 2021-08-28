DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $55,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $59.99 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,833 shares of company stock worth $14,080,438 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

