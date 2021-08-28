DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $131.81 million and $999,703.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00487597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.01079910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,679,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

