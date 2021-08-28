Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.78. 45,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,466,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

