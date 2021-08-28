DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.45-12.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52-11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,260. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

