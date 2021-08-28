DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by 83.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DKS opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

