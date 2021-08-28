DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $4,231.40 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $4,231.40 or 0.08637053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $163.32 million and approximately $31.26 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

