Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DLA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

