Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

