DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $216,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

