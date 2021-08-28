DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,561 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $362,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $121,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

MRK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The stock has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

