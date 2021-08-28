DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 141,094 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of DocuSign worth $115,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,249,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in DocuSign by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.76. 1,260,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.48, a P/E/G ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.