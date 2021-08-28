DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,667 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $124,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 2,778,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

