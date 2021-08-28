Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 272,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,518. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,019,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

