Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 258.3% in August

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the July 29th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on DANOY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 776,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,974. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.