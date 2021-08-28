Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 44,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,415. Daimler has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

