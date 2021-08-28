DA Davidson Cuts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $15.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMBI has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

