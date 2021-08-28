CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $78.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,872.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

