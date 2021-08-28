CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 296,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

