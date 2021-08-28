CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA stock opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $263.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

