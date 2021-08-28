CX Institutional Makes New $76,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $29.52 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

