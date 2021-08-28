CX Institutional Has $92,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $48.48 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

