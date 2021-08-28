CX Institutional Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

