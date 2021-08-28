CX Institutional Buys 26 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MSCI were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 68.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in MSCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $424,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $629.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

