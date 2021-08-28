CX Institutional Buys 144 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $164.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

