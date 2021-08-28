CX Institutional Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 380.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

