CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon Acquires 3,157 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon purchased 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

