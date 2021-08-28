CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon Acquires 3,157 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) COO Steven Aragon purchased 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.62.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
