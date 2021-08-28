Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

