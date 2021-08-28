Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $612.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.51 million and the lowest is $601.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $571.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

NYSE CW traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $123.06. 145,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

