Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

