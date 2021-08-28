Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $711.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.43. The company has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

