Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Analog Devices by 110.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

