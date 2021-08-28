Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $75.50 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

