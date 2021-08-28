Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Snap by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,258.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,380.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,804,001.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 in the last quarter.

SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

