Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

WY opened at $35.95 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

