Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $291.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.