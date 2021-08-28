CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.17. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 1-year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -48.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

