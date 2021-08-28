CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVD. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

Shares of EVD stock opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.17. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.68. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a twelve month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

