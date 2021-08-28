CSFB Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.35 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

