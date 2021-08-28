CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.63.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.31. 4,041,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,992. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 22,005.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

