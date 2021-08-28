Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

