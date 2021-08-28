Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

